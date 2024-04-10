ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) to Issue Dividend of $0.57

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.574 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.06.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of MVRL stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

