Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Trading 1.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $445.00 to $457.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Everest Group traded as high as $376.06 and last traded at $376.06. 9,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 371,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.50.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

In other news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Everest Group news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.13.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

