Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 442 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.36. 606,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.