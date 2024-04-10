Executive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,043 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. 964,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,700. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

