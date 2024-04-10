Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Capital World Investors increased its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $99,841,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,136,948 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,871 shares of company stock worth $2,276,199. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 369,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

