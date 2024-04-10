Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.62. The stock had a trading volume of 990,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,341. The stock has a market cap of $289.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.79. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total transaction of $4,090,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,806,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,803,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total transaction of $4,090,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,806,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,803,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 903,175 shares of company stock valued at $260,851,046. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus raised their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

