Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 311 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $702,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.64. 561,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,929. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.