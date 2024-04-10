Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.14. 1,599,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,101. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

