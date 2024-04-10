Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.14. 1,599,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,101. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.60.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.