Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Exponent comprises about 3.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $215,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,076,000 after acquiring an additional 408,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exponent by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exponent by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,743,000 after acquiring an additional 493,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Exponent by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Trading Down 2.5 %

EXPO stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 119,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,929. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exponent

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.