Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 101.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

EXTR opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.90. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

