Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.86

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 1064439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,191,000 after buying an additional 1,877,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,064 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,284,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

