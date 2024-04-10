Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.78.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $480.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.