F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 711,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,044. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,653.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $49,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 535.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 706.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,293 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

