Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $10.91

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $10.57. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 1,211 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Falcon’s Beyond Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

