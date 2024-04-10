Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Stock Down 8.7 %

Fanhua stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $238.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -0.10. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fanhua

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.