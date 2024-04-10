F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

LON:FCIT opened at GBX 998 ($12.63) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 985.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 935.02. F&C Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 825.67 ($10.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,008 ($12.76). The firm has a market cap of £5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,535.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F&C Investment Trust

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.44) per share, for a total transaction of £992.83 ($1,256.59). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 203 shares of company stock valued at $200,083. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.