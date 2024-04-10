Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

FENC opened at $10.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $295.12 million, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $476,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,313.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $153,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $476,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,313.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,636 over the last 90 days. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

