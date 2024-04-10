Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given New $512.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $458.00 to $512.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s current price.

RACE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $420.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.23 and its 200-day moving average is $361.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $270.08 and a 52 week high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after acquiring an additional 993,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 139.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,620,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,281,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

