Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) PT Raised to $24.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FIHL

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FIHL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.56. 65,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,530. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 59.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIHL. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,553,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,328,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.