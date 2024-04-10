Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 22,519 shares.The stock last traded at $45.43 and had previously closed at $45.99.

The company has a market cap of $579.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 37.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after buying an additional 98,108 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

