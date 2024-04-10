Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Holdings Lifted by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $656,599,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 255,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 206,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 126,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,448,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 91,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,135. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

