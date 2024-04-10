Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.99 and last traded at $48.20. Approximately 957,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,591,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 9.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

