Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NULV. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after buying an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after buying an additional 458,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $11,149,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 57,755 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

