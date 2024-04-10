Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QWLD traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $117.50. 4,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $97.69 and a one year high of $120.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.64.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

