Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 2.0% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.09. The company had a trading volume of 413,053 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

