Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $116.58. 258,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,168. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $119.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

