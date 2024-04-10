Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.28. The company had a trading volume of 223,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,924. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

