First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives C$18.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.41.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCR.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut First Capital Realty from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on First Capital Realty
First Capital Realty Trading Up 1.1 %
About First Capital Realty
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
Read More
