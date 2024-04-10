First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.64. 964,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,343. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

