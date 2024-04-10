First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 34,372 shares.The stock last traded at $106.47 and had previously closed at $107.62.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.25.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.