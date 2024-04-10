First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 8,766.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQXT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

QQXT stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,069. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $91.19. The stock has a market cap of $145.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2887 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.