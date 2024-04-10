First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

RDVY traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 109,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,852. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

