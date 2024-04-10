FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upgraded to Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS stock opened at $125.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its 200-day moving average is $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $128.37.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,984 shares of company stock worth $38,850,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,158,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,712 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 1.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,206,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

