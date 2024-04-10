Flare (FLR) One Day Volume Reaches $20.35 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Flare has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $20.35 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flare has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 36,829,482,184 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 36,829,491,750.386215 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03999963 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $19,459,946.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

