Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.