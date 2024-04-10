Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Update

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,100 shares, a growth of 765.9% from the March 15th total of 106,600 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 689,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Flora Growth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGC traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 392,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,653. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flora Growth news, CEO Clifford Starke purchased 526,315 shares of Flora Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 565,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,856.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 154.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 79,537 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Flora Growth to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

