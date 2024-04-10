Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down to $17.04

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.04, but opened at $16.05. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 148,331 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 2.57.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.