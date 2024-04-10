Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.13.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 788.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,368.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

