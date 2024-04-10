Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 2.7%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.18. 12,535,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 53,080,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 92,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 74,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 27,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.5% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 203,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

