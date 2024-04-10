Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on April 30th

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 0.4 %

FBIOP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $18.91.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

