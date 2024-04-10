Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.70 Per Share

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foxtons Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 54.60 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2,689.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.65. Foxtons Group has a one year low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 60.64 ($0.77).

Insider Transactions at Foxtons Group

In related news, insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 23,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.86 ($15,828.20). Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

