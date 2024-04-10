Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up 3.4% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $238,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNV. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.46. 323,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,545. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

