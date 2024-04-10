Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,542. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $6.56.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.