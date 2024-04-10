Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,542. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.