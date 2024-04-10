Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 111,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 59,667 shares.The stock last traded at $45.05 and had previously closed at $45.52.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $969.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $380,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

