FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:FSCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,244. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.
Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities
In related news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
