FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FSCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,244. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

About FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.