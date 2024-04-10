FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 78,966 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 154,550 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 76,437 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 234,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 47,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,702 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

