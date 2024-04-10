Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ FNKO opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. Funko has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $302.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.04.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Funko had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $291.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Funko will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 65,198 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 354.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 42,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
