Future Of Fintech (FOF) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Future Of Fintech has a market capitalization of $811.50 million and approximately $1.30 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Future Of Fintech has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Future Of Fintech token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges.

Future Of Fintech Profile

Future Of Fintech’s genesis date was December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Future Of Fintech is fofmine.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.

[Telegram](https://t.me/fof%5Fofficial)[Medium](https://medium.com/@FOF%5FOfficial)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485165/fof-white-paper-final%5Fver1.pdf)”

Future Of Fintech Token Trading

