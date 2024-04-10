FY2024 EPS Estimates for Interfor Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Interfor in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.65) by C($1.64). Interfor had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of C$785.90 million for the quarter.
Interfor Price Performance
Interfor stock opened at C$19.25 on Monday. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$16.78 and a 52 week high of C$26.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.62. The stock has a market cap of C$990.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
