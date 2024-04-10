FY2024 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.86.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

